Misa was the 150th overall pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Misa's younger brother Michael is expected to be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Luke isn't quite on that level but remains a solid prospect. His standout skill is his speed, and he did have a solid season in the OHL from a production standpoint (26 goals, 81 points in 66 games). Misa can create havoc all over the ice with his wheels and is the type of player than can add value to a team simply by drawing a ton of penalties. He can be too perimeter-oriented at times, and we've seen players with this skill set struggle to adapt to the professional ranks in recent years, but when a guy moves this well and can play with the type of pace we've seen from Misa, it can be argued he was a steal at this stage of the draft.