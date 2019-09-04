Flames' Luke Philp: Set for prospect camp
Philp will attend the Flames' upcoming prospect camp.
The University of Alberta product spent the offseason recovering from an ankle injury, but it appears he is good to go for the upcoming season. Philp is the oldest forward on the prospect camp roster, and it's expected he'll spend his first professional season with AHL Stockton.
