Flames' Luke Philp: Signs with Flames

Philp signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Flames on Tuesday.

The Canmore, Alberta native scored 21 goals and added 24 assists in 24 games with the University of Alberta Golden Bears this season. Philp received the Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy, awarded to the USPORTS men's hockey player of the year. In his junior career, the center collected 251 points (103 goals, 148 assists) in 264 regular season contests, playing with the Western Hockey League's Kootenay Ice and Red Deer Rebels in his five junior seasons. Philp stands 5-foot-10, and would typically join AHL Stockton, but he is nursing an ankle injury at the time of his signing.