Phillips was the 80th overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Phillips was one of the biggest (6-foot-6, 235 pounds), strongest, and meanest defenders available in the draft. He makes life miserable for opposing forwards the second they step in the offensive zone. That's the good news. The bad news? Phillips offers nothing from an offensive standpoint. His decision making with the puck is iffy and it's going to need to improve in order for him to take a regular shift at the NHL level. If it does, Phillips has all the makings of a stay-at-home, penalty-killing option for the Flames.