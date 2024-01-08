Weegar notched an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Weegar has four points over the first four games of January. That's already halfway to the eight points he had in December as the 30-year-old blueliner continues to provide consistency in a top-four role. Overall, he's at nine goals, 15 helpers, 97 shots on net, 69 hits, 104 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 40 outings.
