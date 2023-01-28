Weegar logged an assist, three hits, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Weegar has logged an assist in each of the last three games while going plus-2 with seven shots in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games prior to this streak. He's up to one goal, 14 helpers, 87 shots on net, 103 hits, 73 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 49 appearances.