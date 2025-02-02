Weegar notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Weegar has four points, including three on the power play, over his last five contests. The 31-year-old defenseman was cold over the middle of January, but he's gotten back on track lately. For the season, he's up to 26 points (11 on the power play), 110 shots on net, 137 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 51 appearances.