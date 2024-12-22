Weegar notched two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

The two-helper effort ended his six-game dry spell on offense. Even when he's not scoring, Weegar offers upside with hits and blocked shots, and he also went plus-1 in that span despite the Flames being on the wrong end of a couple of blowout losses. The 30-year-old blueliner has four goals, 14 assists, 77 shots on net, 91 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 34 appearances, putting him on pace to exceed the 40-point mark for the third time in four years.