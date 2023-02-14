Weegar logged an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Weegar snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. It wasn't all good for the 29-year-old -- he was also caught out of position on the Senators' game-winning tally. Weegar is up to 16 points, 96 shots on net, 114 hits, 79 blocked shots and 39 PIM through 53 appearances.