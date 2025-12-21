Weegar provided three assists, three hits, three blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Weegar's offense has been more lively lately, as he's earned a goal and five helpers over his last six games. His effort Saturday included his 200th career assist, which he earned on a Mikael Backlund goal in the second period that ended up being the game-winner. Overall, Weegar is still digging out from a bad start -- he's at 11 points, 85 shots on net, 92 hits, 77 blocks, 35 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 36 appearances.