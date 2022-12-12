Weegar was absent from Monday's morning skate due to a non-COVID illness, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Weegar has earned six assists, 50 shots on goal, 43 blocks and 63 hits in 28 games this season. If he is unable to play Monday against Montreal, Connor Mackey is projected to be in the lineup. Nikita Zadorov would move up to the second pairing alongside Chris Tanev in Weegar's place.