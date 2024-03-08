Weegar recorded two assists, two hits and five blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Weegar helped out on the first of Yegor Sharangovich's two goals as well as Andrew Mangiapane's empty-netter. This was Weegar's first multi-point effort since his Feb. 10 hat trick versus the Islanders. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 36 points, 155 shots on net, 136 hits, 148 blocks and a plus-6 rating through 62 outings. He's on track to set a new career high in points, with the mark to beat being his 44 points in 80 contests in 2021-22 with the Panthers.