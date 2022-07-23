The Panthers traded Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau, Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick to the Flames in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth-round pick Friday.

There had been rumors this offseason regarding a potential trade for Weegar despite other reports stating that he and the Panthers were working on an extension. Those rumors culminated in him being involved with the biggest blockbuster of the offseason. Weegar averaged 23:22 of ice time with eight goals and 44 points through 80 games last season. On top of that, he also blocked 156 shots, laid out 179 hits and put 203 shots on net. The 28-year-old blueliner will immediately slot into Calgary's top-four and he could see an increase in power-play time as well. Weegar has one year left on his $3.25 million AAV deal.