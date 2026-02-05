Weegar logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Weegar is picking up steam with four helpers over his last three outings. The 32-year-old defenseman made his first power-play contributions since Dec. 31 with this performance. Overall, he's at 20 points, 123 shots on net, 127 hits, 129 blocked shots, 67 PIM and a minus-32 rating through 56 appearances. Weegar's fantasy value continues to come mostly from his non-scoring production.