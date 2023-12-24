Weegar logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Weegar had gone two games without a point for the first time since mid-November. The 29-year-old defenseman ended the short dry spell with a helper on Blake Coleman's power-play marker in the third period. Weegar has 20 points, 85 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 58 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 34 outings this season. He continues to serve as a physical complement to Rasmus Andersson's skill game on the Flames' top pairing.