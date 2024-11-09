Weegar contributed two assists in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.
Weegar had helpers on goals by Matthew Coronato and Mikael Backlund to rally the Flames back from a 2-0 deficit. The 30-year-old Weegar has three goals and eight points through 15 games this season.
More News
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Logs power-play assist•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Supplies helper in loss•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: One of each Saturday•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Ties game with power-play laser•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Nets 20th goal•