Weegar scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Weegar has three points over his last seven games. While that's not great production overall, it's an improvement for the 31-year-old blueliner, who had an ice-cold first quarter of the campaign. He's at a mere seven points with 69 shots on net, 83 hits, 63 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 32 appearances, though he has maintained an all-situations role.