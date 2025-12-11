Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Finds twine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weegar scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Weegar has three points over his last seven games. While that's not great production overall, it's an improvement for the 31-year-old blueliner, who had an ice-cold first quarter of the campaign. He's at a mere seven points with 69 shots on net, 83 hits, 63 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 32 appearances, though he has maintained an all-situations role.
