Weegar scored a goal on six shots, blocked five shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Weegar pulled a goal back for the Flames in the third period, but a comeback push never materialized. The 30-year-old defenseman hadn't scored a goal since his Feb. 10 hat trick versus the Islanders, but he had a solid seven helpers over 15 games between goals. He's up to 16 tallies, 40 points, 173 shots on net, 166 blocked shots, 161 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 68 appearances. Weegar's still got a good shot to top his career high of 44 points from 2021-22.