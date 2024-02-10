Weegar scored three goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Islanders.

It was his first NHL hat trick, and remarkably, it's the first hat trick by any NHL defender this season. Weegar opened the scoring early in the first with a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot off the rush. His second came late in the second and stood as the winner. Weegar one-timed the puck past Semyon Varlamov after his teammate whiffed on a shot from the low slot. An empty-net goal completed the trick. Weegar has a career-high 15 goals and is on pace for a new personal best of 50 points. Fantasy managers should be wary of Weegar's inflated 11.6 percent shooting percentage, which is more than double his career mark of 5.7. Still, the 30-year-old has been a valuable defender this season even if there is some potential regression coming.