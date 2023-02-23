Weegar produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Weegar started a play that ended with Walker Duehr scoring an insurance tally in the third period. Through eight games in February, Weegar has two assists, a minus-1 rating, 21 hits and 16 shots on net. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points, 103 shots, 124 hits, 80 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-2 rating while serving as a fixture on a shutdown pairing with Chris Tanev.