Weegar contributed an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Weegar had the secondary helper on Nazem Kadri's goal from a tight angle in the third period. Over the last three games, Weegar has a goal and two assists -- it's one of his best bursts of offense this season. The blueliner is up to 10 points, 68 shots on net, 85 hits, 59 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests as a top-four option.