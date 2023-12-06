Weegar posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
The helper extended Weegar's point streak to four games (two goals, two assists). He's gotten in the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 contests, but he hasn't posted a multi-point effort since Nov. 1. The 29-year-old has arguably been the Flames' steadiest blueliner so far, racking up 14 points, 65 shots on net, 38 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 25 appearances.
More News
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Slings power-play assist•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Tallies in Thursday's win•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Goes coast-to-coast for winner•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Sets up game-tying goal•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Posts helper in overtime win•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Goals in back-to-back games•