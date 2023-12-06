Weegar posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

The helper extended Weegar's point streak to four games (two goals, two assists). He's gotten in the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 contests, but he hasn't posted a multi-point effort since Nov. 1. The 29-year-old has arguably been the Flames' steadiest blueliner so far, racking up 14 points, 65 shots on net, 38 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 25 appearances.