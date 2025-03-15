Weegar notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Weegar continued his strong run of offense -- he has a goal and six assists over his last six outings after helping out on a Blake Coleman tally. The 31-year-old Weegar is up to 39 points (seven goals, 32 assists), 146 shots on net, 178 hits, 146 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances. With ample category coverage, Weegar has been the Flames' top defenseman in fantasy this season.