Weegar notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, six hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Weegar's only contribution over the previous six games was a hat trick versus the Islanders on Feb. 10. The 30-year-old snapped a three-game slump when he set up a Nazem Kadri equalizer in the second period. Weegar has generally impressed on offense this season, racking up 33 points, 139 shots on net, 118 hits, 136 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 56 appearances. He should continue to provide well-rounded production for fantasy managers.