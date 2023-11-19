Weegar scored a goal on four shots, doled out five hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Weegar has scored in each of the last two games. The defenseman's tally Saturday tied the game at 3-3 in the third period. Weegar already has four goals on the year, matching his total from 2022-23. He's at eight points, 45 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances in a top-four role.