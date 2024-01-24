Weegar scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Weegar opened the scoring at 11:38 of the first period. He has scored in back-to-back games, and the defenseman has stayed strong with eight points over 11 outings in January. This is shaping up to be a career year for Weegar. He has 11 goals, 28 points, 115 shots on net, 116 blocked shots, 77 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 47 appearances, a pace that should see him challenge for his first 50-point campaign.