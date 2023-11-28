Weegar scored a goal on four shots, levied three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

On the last rush of overtime, Weegar took the puck himself from coast to coast, shelving his shot against Adin Hill with less than five seconds left. The goal was Weegar's third tally and fifth point in the last seven games, as well as his first game-winner of the season. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to five goals -- surpassing last year's total -- while adding six assists, 56 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 33 hits, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 22 contests. With Rasmus Andersson slumping, Weegar has picked up the slack, and he could see more power-play time in the short term.