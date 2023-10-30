Weegar tallied a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Edmonton in the Heritage Classic.

Weegar was involved in both Calgary goals Sunday, each coming on the power play, setting up Nazem Kadri in the opening period and A.J. Greer in the second. The 29-year-old Weegar hadn't recorded a point since he scored a goal in the Flames' opener on Oct. 11. Still, Weegar's averaging 21:49 minutes this season while playing with Ilya Solovyov on the second defensive pairing while working the point on the second power-play unit. He had 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) in 81 games last year while adding 186 hits and 117 blocked shots.