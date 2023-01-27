Weegar notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Weegar topped 21 minutes of ice time in consecutive games for the first time since mid-December as he helped to cover for the absence of Chris Tanev (undisclosed). Weegar has four helpers over his last six outings, putting him at 14 points, 85 shots on net, 100 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 48 contests this season. He's been more effective as a defensive presence, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting a breakout on offense.