Weegar posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Weegar has five helpers, including four on the power play, over four outings in February. He had all of six points in January, so he's picked up the pace recently. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 30 points (14 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 144 hits, 116 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 54 contests overall. Weegar's all-around play remains strong, and there's virtually no chance he slips out of a top-four role.