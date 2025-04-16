Weegar notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Weegar kept warm with his sixth point over the last nine games when he set up a Morgan Frost tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Weegar has a career-high 39 helpers this season, as well as a personal-best 21 power-play points. He's at 47 points, 182 shots on net, 223 hits, 188 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating across 80 appearances in an impressive all-around campaign for a blueliner.