Weegar logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Weegar dropped the puck off for Nazem Kadri, who converted on an end-to-end rush for the Flames' second goal. The helper was Weegar's second point over eight games since his Feb. 10 hat trick versus the Islanders. The 30-year-old defenseman has 34 points (eight on the power play), 149 shots on net, 133 hits, 143 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 60 appearances this season. He'll likely see an increase in defensive usage following the Flames' trade of Chris Tanev to Dallas.