Weegar scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Weegar opened the scoring at 6:27 of the first period. The 29-year-old defenseman has racked up five goals and six assists over his last 14 games. He's now just one goal shy of matching his career high of eight from the 2021-22 campaign. The blueliner has 17 points, 75 shots on net, 50 hits, 69 blocked shots, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 29 appearances. Weegar will likely be open for more offense after playing on the second pairing with Jordan Oesterle on Tuesday with Chris Tanev (upper body) out.