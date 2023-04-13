Weegar notched an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Weegar set up the second of Nikita Zadorov's three goals in the game. The helper allowed Weegar to end the season on a high note as he snapped a four-game drought. The 29-year-old finished his first year with the Flames at four goals, 27 assists, 160 shots on net, 186 hits, 117 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 81 appearances.