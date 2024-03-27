Weegar scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Chicago.

Weegar ended Petr Mrazek's shutout bid 12:25 into the third period, burying a wrister through traffic to cut Calgary's deficit to 3-1. Weegar is up to 17 goals this season, ranked third behind Roman Josi and Cale Makar among defensemen. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has 41 points through 71 games this year, three shy of a career high.