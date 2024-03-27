Weegar scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Chicago.
Weegar ended Petr Mrazek's shutout bid 12:25 into the third period, burying a wrister through traffic to cut Calgary's deficit to 3-1. Weegar is up to 17 goals this season, ranked third behind Roman Josi and Cale Makar among defensemen. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has 41 points through 71 games this year, three shy of a career high.
More News
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Finds twine Monday•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Distributes three helpers•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Deals pair of helpers•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Helps out on power play•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Generates power-play assist Monday•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: First career NHL hat trick•