Weegar produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Weegar had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to six points, 35 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 13 games. He's looked solid alongside Rasmus Andersson lately while also drawing at least one minute of power-play time in seven straight outings.