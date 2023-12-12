Weegar posted an assist, four hits and six blocked shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Weegar has collected four goals and six helpers over his last 13 games, though he doesn't have a multi-point effort in that span. He reached the 10-assist mark for the season when he set up Connor Zary's second-period marker. Weegar is at 16 points, 72 shots on net, 47 hits, 67 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 28 appearances, providing both offense and physical play in a top-four role.