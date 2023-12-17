Weegar scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Weegar has matched his career high of eight goals from the 2021-22 campaign. He's done it with a recent surge, racking up four goals and four assists over his last 10 contests. The defenseman is at 18 points, 78 shots on goal, 74 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-3 rating through 31 outings. The 29-year-old should remain a fixture in the Flames' top four as well as an option for time on the second power-play unit.