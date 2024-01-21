Weegar found the back of the net in a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Weeger scored a beautiful goal on an odd-man rush to lift the puck over Stuart Skinner's glove for his 10th of the season. This tied him for 4th in the NHL for defensemen in goals, with his prior career-high being eight goals in the 2021-22 season for the Panthers. He also added six shots on net and played 25:38 TOI - leading his team in both categories. In Weeger's last 11 games, he has put up eight points (three goals and five assists) while averaging over 22 minutes of ice time. He looks to carry this momentum into Tuesday night's game versus the Blues.