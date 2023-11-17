Weegar scored a goal on four shots, blocked four shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Weegar got the Flames on the board, taking a drop pass from A.J. Greer and blasting it past Casey DeSmith late in the first period. While offense has been inconsistent for Weegar so far, he's collected four points over seven outings in November. The defenseman has seven points, 41 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 19 hits and eight PIM through 16 outings, and he's looked solid defensively alongside Rasmus Andersson.