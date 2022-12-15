Weegar logged an assist, four blocked shots, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Weegar returned from a one-game absence due to an illness and logged 24:49 of ice time Wednesday. He made an outlet pass to Trevor Lewis on the Flames' third goal, with the assist snapping Weegar's six-game point drought. The 28-year-old blueliner has seven helpers, 53 shots on net, 65 hits, 47 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 29 outings overall while logging top-four minutes.