Weegar produced a power-play assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Weegar continues to be steady on offense. Since Nov. 7, he's collected nine helpers (five on the power play) over 13 appearances without going more than two games between points. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, 11 helpers, seven power-play points, 64 shots on net, 64 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 26 outings overall.