Weegar produced a pair of assists, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

Weegar helped out on a Trevor Lewis power-play tally in the first period and then set up his defense partner, Chris Tanev, at even strength in the second. The 29-year-old Weegar has three multi-point games this season, two of them coming in his last seven outings. The blueliner is up to a goal, 11 assists, 77 shots on net, 90 hits, 65 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 43 contests as a shutdown defender.