Weegar scored a goal on four shots, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Three of Weegar's four goals this season have come in the last six games, and he also has four assists in that span. It may be too late to help fantasy managers, but the defenseman's uptick in offense is keeping the Flames in the playoff hunt. He's at 27 points, 135 shots on net, 172 hits, 100 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 73 outings.