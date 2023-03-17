Weegar scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist, went plus-6, doled out six hits, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Weegar filled the scoresheet in this contest, which saw him score the opening goal at 15:05 of the first period. He also reached the 20-assist mark on Blake Coleman's go-ahead tally in the second frame. Over his last 10 contests, Weegar has a pair of multi-point efforts and eight scoreless outings. He's up to 22 points, 125 shots on net, 159 hits, 90 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 68 appearances.