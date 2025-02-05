Weegar notched two assists, three shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

One of Weegar's helpers came on the power play. The defenseman is on a roll lately -- he has a goal and six helpers over his last seven contests, with five of those seven points coming on the power play. For the season, the 31-year-old has remained an all-around force with 29 points (13 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 143 hits, 114 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 53 appearances.