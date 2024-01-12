Weegar logged two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Weegar helped out on a Yegor Sharangovich shorthanded tally and a Rasmus Andersson marker in a span of 1:19 during the first period. With a goal and five helpers over six games in January, Weegar has continued to provide solid offense from the blue line. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 26 points, 100 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 72 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 42 outings this season. At that scoring pace, he could challenge for his first 50-point campaign.