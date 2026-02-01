Weegar notched an assist, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Weegar snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper. He went minus-14 with 20 hits, 33 blocked shots and 20 shots on net in that span. This has been a season to forget for Weegar, who is now at 17 points with 121 shots, 123 hits, 125 blocks, 65 PIM and a minus-31 rating over 54 appearances. He's currently on the first power-play unit, but don't be surprised if Zayne Parekh or Hunter Brzustewicz take over that role by the end of the campaign. Weegar's lack of offense has been tough to handle in fantasy, but his non-scoring production has at least raised his floor a bit.