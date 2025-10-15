Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Pockets helper in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weegar notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
The Flames have scored nine goals in four games, and Weegar's helper Tuesday was his first point. He's added 14 hits, six blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating. The 31-year-old will be a top-four fixture throughout the campaign, and he'll add plenty of production in the physical categories. His offense is likely to depend on the Flames' play as a whole, particularly on the power play, where he is occupying a spot on the first unit.
