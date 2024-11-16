Weegar notched an assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Weegar has earned three helpers over his last five contests. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to see steady usage in a top-four role and on the power play, though the Flames' mild offense has limited his scoring upside. He's now at three goals, five assists, 45 shots on net, 45 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 18 outings.